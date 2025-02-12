Hannah Hidalgo admits rooting against Notre Dame alum Arike Ogunbowale when she made historic buzzer-beater to win NCAA title

Hannah Hidalgo is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish star player on the women's basketball team. She also had a time when she rooted against them when Arike Ogunbowale led the program.

Hidalgo appeared as a special guest on an episode of basketball analyst Rachel DeMita's "Courtside Club" show, which was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday. They discussed multiple topics, including her performance this season, her national championship aspirations and what it’s like facing powerhouse teams like UConn and USC.

Another thing they went over was Hidalgo's initial rooting against the Fighting Irish when Ogunbowale represented the team. This goes back to the 2018 national championship game, where Notre Dame beat Mississippi State 61-58 to clinch the title as Ogunbowale knocked down the game-winning triple.

"At that time, I wasn't watching women's basketball like that," Hidalgo said (20:49). "I know I was younger, so yeah, I was just like, what team is everybody cheering for? OK, I'mma cheer against you."

The Merchantville, New Jersey, native went to Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, where she was coached by her father Orlando, who is from Puerto Rico.

Hannah Hidalgo reflects on meeting Arike Ogunbowale

Hannah Hidalgo's first encounter with Arike Ogunbowale was humorous, to say the least.

Rachel DeMita asked Hidalgo about her meeting Ogunbowale for the first time. It occurred around the time Hidalgo got a partnership with popular sports drink Red Bull, a brand Ogunbowale is also partnered with. She was surprised by how tall she was compared to her.

"It was really just like, 'man, you did all the stuff that you did, and you're still doing all the things that you're doing now in the WNBA and you're like my height,'" Hidalgo said. "I didn't expect her to, you know, be almost my height. Thought she was, you know, towering over me."

Hannah Hidalgo has played at a high level this season as No. 2 Notre Dame's best player. She averages 25.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.9 assists on 50.4% shooting from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc. This has helped the team boast a dominant 21-2 record, beating opponents by a margin of 26.6 points per game.

The No. 2 Fighting Irish prepare for their next matchup, facing the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

