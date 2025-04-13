Hannah Hidalgo gets candid on faith helping her through highs and lows: "I'm giving Christ glory" (EXCLUSIVE)

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is one of the biggest rising stars in women's college basketball. She joined the Fighting Irish for the 2024 season and immediately showcased her talents with an average of 22.6 points per game. This season, she showed her consistency, showing a small improvement by averaging 23.8 ppg, leading the Fighting Irish in scoring.

Hidalgo was a driving force for Notre Dame this season and a big reason they reached the Sweet 16 of March Madness. However, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina released on Sunday morning, she said she does not give herself all the credit.

Hidalgo is a woman of faith, and as a result, she credits Jesus Christ with her ability to have success. She thanked God for her victories and the opportunity to play college basketball, something she loves.

"Absolutely, I think there have been a lot of ups and downs," she said. "So it's just about being able to come back to my foundation. When we're winning, I'm giving Christ glory and thanking him in our victories. Even in our losses, such as when we lost in the Sweet 16, I'm still saying that I thank God for the opportunity to play the game of basketball and to be in this position.

That's really hard. Not a lot of players are able to play in the Sweet 16. But it was truly a blessing. I thank God, regardless of my wins and my losses."

Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish advanced to the Sweet 16 of March Madness, losing 71–62 to the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs then lost in the next round to the Texas Longhorns. Ultimately, the UConn Huskies won the national championship.

Hannah Hidalgo is returning to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for her third season with the team

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had an up-and-down offseason. The worst news they got was that star Olivia Miles was entering the transfer portal and later committing to the TCU Horned Frogs.

However, shortly after the end of the season, the Fighting Irish got good news, as Hannah Hidalgo announced she would be returning to the team next season. She announced on Apr. 5 with an article in 'The Players Tribune.' Hidalgo will be asked to take on an even bigger role next season with the team's second-leading scorer, Miles, leaving for TCU.

