Hannah Hidalgo gets candid on growing women's basketball: "When I was younger it wasn't being talked about and very talked down on"

After just two seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Hannah Hidalgo has already become one of the biggest superstars in the country. She played a pivotal role in guiding the Fighting Irish to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament back-to-back.

After a star-studded season filled with personal accolades, the 20-year-old was featured in ESPN's highly acclaimed four-part documentary Full Court Press's second season alongside other superstars like Flau'Jae Johnson and former USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen.

At the premiere of the second season, Hannah Hidalgo spoke her heart out about the evolution of women's basketball over the years. The documentary itself provides a deep dive into women's college basketball.

"It's a blessing, just to be an inspiration for the younger generation," Hannah Hidalgo shared. "These kids have somebody to look up to and to see how far the women's game has come." (Timestamp:1:17-1:34).

"When I was younger, it wasn't being talked about, and it was very talked down on. So now, when I see how many people are watching women's basketball and women's sports in general, it is a blessing," she continued.

Women's basketball exploded in the past few years thanks to standouts like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese. While all three players are now in the WNBA, the responsibility falls on players like Hannah Hidalgo and JuJu Watkins to carry this forward.

Hannah Hidalgo aims to be an inspiration for the younger generation through her game

Hannah Hidalgo was named the ACC Player of the Year after she guided the Fighting Irish to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference with a great 16-2 record. The sophomore guard bagged most of the ACC individual awards for her heroics.

She became the third player in ACC history to win the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award in a single season. She averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

During the premier interview, Hidalgo was also asked about the legacy she wants to leave behind, and she said:

"I think for me, the biggest thing is just being an inspiration to the kids. It doesn't matter what everybody around you is saying, just focus on what you feel like you can do. If ... you believe I yourself, that's what matters." (Timestamps: 1:40)

With this mentality and belief in her craft, the young guard has the potential to soar to greater heights. With the Fighting Irish losing most of their players to the transfer portal, Hannah Hidalgo is expected to play a bigger role this fall.

