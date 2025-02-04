“Hannah Hidalgo over JuJu Watkins any day of the week”: College hoops fans celebrate Notre Dame star after another prominent performance

Hannah Hidalgo is one of the best scorers in women's college basketball. Her display in No. 3 Notre Dame's game against the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday garnered attention from fans.

In 38 minutes, Hidalgo had a career performance of 34 points, six rebounds and five assists. She shot 12 of 22 from the field, including 2 of 6 from beyond the arc, leading the Fighting Irish to a 89-71 victory.

Fans reacted to Hidalgo's performance, with some believing her to be better than USC star JuJu Watkins and naming her as a potential Player of the Year candidate.

"Hannah over JuJu any day of the week and twice on Sunday!" one fan exclaimed.

"Being that pretty and talented is hella unfair lol blessed for real," a fan commented.

"Player of the Year...She does a lot for her team," one fan stated.

Others continued to heap praise on Hidalgo, with one seeing her as this generation's version of current WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith.

"If float like a butterfly, sting like a bee was a person," one fan remarked.

"She is to this generation, what Skylar Diggins was to hers," a fan claimed.

"She makes it look too easy so amazed by watching her it's like watching your favorite movie over and over," one fan said.

What's next for Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish have showcased marvelous form this season.

Notre Dame boasts a 19-2 overall record, having a perfect 10-0 display in conference play to show for it while being on a 14-game win streak. They are putting up 87 points on 49.9% shooting from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 24.9 points per game.

Hidalgo leads the way with numbers of 26.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 3.8 assists on 50.1% shooting overall and 42.5% from downtown. Olivia Miles comes next with 16.4 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds, Sonia Citron puts up 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds, while Liatu King provides 12.4 points and 10.9 rebounds.

Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 3 Fighting Irish will prepare for their next matchup, hosting the Stanford Cardinal on Feb. 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

