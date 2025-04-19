Hannah Hidalgo, Kylee Watson, and more gush over former Notre Dame teammate Sonia Citron's WNBA draft photo dump

Hannah Hidalgo, Kylee Watson and others have shared their excitement after Sonia Citron posted some of the photos she took at the WNBA draft night. Citron was selected as the third overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft, which took place at The Shed in New York on Monday night.
Following this big step in her career, she shared some cute pictures of herself at the draft event on her Instagram on Friday with the caption,
“embracing blessings.”
Of course, some of her former teammates at Notre Dame, like Hannah Hidalgo and Kylee Watson, showed her some love in the comment section.
Hidalgo, with the handle Hannah.hidalgo, wrote, “My son”
Watson also wrote, “can’t wait to visit you every single weekend.”
She also commented, “So beautiful Sonia Citron.” and “Didn’t even throw up the S on stage tho????? she not even for the culture fr.”
Then, Natalija Marshall @natalijamarshall wrote, “I love you.”
Meanwhile, Dara Mabrey said: Love u my cheeksss
It’s a big new chapter for Sonia Citron
Sonia Citron is now in a new chapter in her life after an impressive stay at Notre Dame. Through her time there, Citron averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
She is the first player in Notre Dame’s history to record 1700 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists. Her best was two years ago, when she averaged 17.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 2.7 apg for the Fighting Irish.
Over the last four years, Citron has proven to be an efficient scorer and that will be a useful talent for the Mystics.
She can also be clutch when the occasion demands. Citron will look to improve on her game and help the Washington Mystics do well next season. And from the way Mystics stars jumped on her post, she will get enough support.
Meanwhile, the remaining players at Notre Dame, like Hannah Hidalgo, will look to improve on their games to ensure that Citron is not missed.
