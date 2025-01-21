Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles and teammates send their best wishes to Notre Dame ahead of CFP national championship game vs Ohio State

The Notre Dame women's basketball team, led by Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles, sent their best wishes to the Fighting Irish football team, hours before they met the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coach Niele Ivey spoke for the Fighting Irish women's basketball team on their Instagram page. She wished their men's football squad, spearheaded by coach Marcus Freeman, good luck for their final game.

"Notre Dame football, we just want to wish you good luck, we love you, we're supporting you." Ivey said.

"Good luck," the players added.

Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has been a vocal football team supporter. She tipped her cap to Freeman when his football team made it to the CFP national championship game, edging Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

"Headed to the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Game baby!! So tough! Congrats @NDFootball ! Congrats @Marcus_Freeman1 ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," she tweeted on X.

Both teams beat three schools to make it to the national championship game. Notre Dame outclassed Indiana (27-17), Georgia (23-10) and Penn State (27-24) to arrange the showdown with Ohio State, which dismantled Tennessee (42-17), Oregon (41-21) and Texas (28-14) to get into the final stage.

At the time of publishing, Notre Dame is trailing Ohio State 28-7, with 12 minutes on the clock in the third quarter.

Notre Dame women's basketball continues to dominate the Atlantic Coast Conference

The Notre Dame women's college basketball team dominates the opposition just like its college football counterpart. The No. 3-ranked Fighting Irish hold a one-game advantage over Duke in the ACC team standings.

On Sunday, Notre Dame defeated SMU 88-64 to improve to 7-0 in the conference and 16-2 overall. Hannah Hidalgo led the Fighting Irish with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while Olivia Miles added 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Sonia Citron and Liatu King also finished in double figures, scoring 11 and 10, respectively.

After the game, coach Niele Ivey admired the team's grit, edge and toughness on defense, describing it as imposing.

“We focused on taking care of the ball after having more turnovers than we wanted in the last game, and I thought that helped our offense execute a lot better,” she said (per fightingirish.com).

Notre Dame dominated the paint with 50 inside points and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. They limited SMU (10-9, 2-5) to 39.1% shooting from the field, including 26.3% from the 3-point line.

The Fighting Irish will face Boston College (12-8, 3-4) on Thursday at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

