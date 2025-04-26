Hannah Hidalgo reveals key lessons learnt at Notre Dame last season in Full Court Press Season 2 Interview

Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hidalgo will feature in the second season of the ESPN four-part documentary Full Court Press. The young guard is one of three players featured this season, the others being LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson and former USC Trojans star Kiki Iriafen.

The young guard in her sophomore year showed her true potential as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. Hidalgo opened up on her learnings from the last season, at the premiere of the Full Court Press Season 2.

"I think my leadership skills have grown quite a lot. I think I have learnt a lot about how to be a leader, how to be a better leader for my teammates and also how to put myself aside and help my team in different aspects," Hannah Hidalgo highlighted.

Hidalgo's performance last season didn't go unnoticed, as she was named the ACC Player of the Year for 2025. The young guard outshone her senior despite being in her sophomore year.

Hannah Hidalgo on staying at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Hannah Hidalgo has pledged her loyalty to the Notre Dame program, as she will return for the upcoming season. While her teammates Olivia Miles, Kate Koval and Emma Risch entered the transfer portal, rumours suggested that the young guard would follow the same route, but that wasn't the case.

The 20-year-old finished her sophomore year with impressive stats, averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

She was one of the primary reasons why Notre Dame reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament before crashing out against the TCU Horned Frogs, 71-62.

Hidalgo spoke about her decision to return to Notre Dame and how loyalty plays a big factor in her life. She also shared that she's happy with the program and feels connected with her teammates and coaches, so she opted not to opt for the portal.

"I think I'm just being loyal, you know I'm with my coaches, my teammates. I'm with them until my last day playing at Notre Dame," Hidalgo told NBC Sports about staying at Notre Dame.

"I think that was the biggest thing with a whole bunch of stuff with the NIL and the portal and everything like that. I'm where my feet are, and I'm happy where I'm at," Hidalgo added.

With several players entering the portal and the team looking visibly weaker than last season, it will be a challenge for coach Niele Ivey and Hannah Hidalgo to replicate their last season's performances. But the 20-year-old's return will give Ivey more confidence heading into the new season.

