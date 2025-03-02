  • home icon
  Hannah Hidalgo stats today: How did the Notre Dame star perform vs No. 25 Louisville? (Mar. 2)

By Vincent Pensabene
Mar 02, 2025
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been one of the most dominant programs this season and a lot of that has been thanks to the performance of sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo. She continued her standout season on Sunday, leading No. 3 Notre Dame to a 72-59 victory over No. 25 Louisville.

Hidalgo scored a game-high 20 points, shooting 6-of-14 from the field, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. She grabbed nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end, and dished out six assists in 34 minutes. Despite her strong performance, she committed four turnovers.

Hidalgo's scoring began late in the first quarter with a 3-pointer. She had a slow start, shooting 1-of-4 with three points, two rebounds and two assists in the opening period.

Hidalgo continued to crash the paint, taking seven of her 10 field goal attempts between the second and fourth quarters. This helped her maintain consistency and set up a crucial 3-pointer with 85 seconds remaining.

Here is the full box score for Hidalgo's performance in the win over the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday.

PlayerMPPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3PTFTTOPF
Hannah Hidalgo342096006-142-26-840
Notre Dame secures second seed in ACC Tournament

Despite having the same conference record as the NC State Wolfpack this season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish locked second place in the conference tournament due to the head-to-head game where the Wolfpack won 104-95. As a result, the Fighting Irish do not play until Friday.

While they are likely already in the NCAA Tournament, winning the ACC Tournament would allow Notre Dame to avoid the Selection Sunday process as an automatic bid.

