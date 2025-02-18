Hannah Hidalgo Stats Tonight - How did the Notre Dame star fare vs Duke? (Feb. 17)

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo had another top-scoring game to help her No.1-ranked team take another Atlantic Coast Conference win. On Monday, the Fighting Irish defeated the 11th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 64-49, to stay unbeaten in conference play with a 14-0 record (23-2 overall).

Ad

Playing 39 minutes in the fixture, Hidalgo posted a game-high 19 points, including a perfect 6-of-6 line from the charity stripe, a rebound, four assists and three steals. She also had one 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hidalgo's first points came at the 4:56 mark of the first quarter after she made two shots from the free-throw line. The sophomore capped the first frame off with a layup and a steal, but it wasn't enough as the opposition led by three, 19-16.

The second period saw Hidalgo commit a couple of turnovers, but she quickly retaliated with more conversions from the foul line and an assist. It had been a back-and-forth affair thus far, as the Niele Ivey-coached team fought tooth-and-nail to gain a tight two-point lead, 29-27, before the halftime break.

Ad

In the third quarter, Hannah Hidalgo immediately made her presence known with two assists, a three and a lay-in that would push Notre Dame's lead to 16, 44-28. The rest of the team followed suit, as they continued to stack points even when Hidalgo took a backseat. Maintaining their momentum, Notre Dame ended the third period with a 50-45 lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hidalgo had a bit of shooting trouble in the final quarter as she missed a few layups and 3-pointers, but she came through with two free throws and two shots from inside the paint.

Take a look at Hannah Hidalgo's final stats for Monday's win over Duke.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hannah Hidalgo 39 19 1 4 3 0 6-15 1-5 6-6 2 1

Ad

Hannah Hidalgo has scored in double figures in every game of her college career

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hannah Hidalgo's 19-point performance on Monday extended the 5-foot-6 sensation's awe-inspiring streak of finishing every game of her college career (58) by scoring in the double digits.

In the 2024-2025 campaign, Hidalgo is averaging a team-high 25.2 points, 5.4 boards, 4.0 dimes and 4.1 steals per game. She will look to continue this impressive streak when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the unranked Miami Hurricanes on the road on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here