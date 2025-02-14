Hannah Hidalgo Stats Tonight - How did the Notre Dame star fare vs Pittsburgh? (Feb. 13)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo did not have her usual stellar outing during an ACC game on Thursday. Despite her lackluster performance, the No. 2 team in the nation pulled through and won by a staggering 31 points against the Pittsburgh Panthers, 88-57, to stay unbeaten in conference play with a 13-0 record, 22-2 overall.

In 31 minutes of action, Hidalgo shot poorly from the field, amounting to just 11 points on 3-for-17 shooting. While she did only make one 3-pointer, the sophomore showed her all-around game by grabbing a rebound, dishing out five assists and swiping the ball a remarkable seven times.

Off the tip, Hidalgo would establish her backcourt defensive presence by getting a steal immediately. Playing hard-nosed defense throughout the first period, her first points would come from two freebies at the 5:36 mark. Eventually, her contributions would help the Niele Ivey-coached squad hold on to a tight one-point edge, 22-21, at the end of one.

The second quarter would see Hidalgo start to struggle shooting the ball, but would still make up for it by garnering steals on the other end. She would cap off the frame with a layup at the 1:42 mark that would give her team a 14-point lead momentarily. Ultimately, the Fighting Irish could not be stopped for a 49-33 score to close the first half.

To open the third quarter, Hidalgo's intangibles would be seen, as she has established herself as more than a scorer. Getting a board, fighting for loose balls and facilitating would be the story for the second-year star thus far as her contributions would help her squad to a 69-50 lead heading into the layover period.

It would be more of the same for Hidalgo in the final frame, as she continued to pad Notre Dame's lead by leading her teammates to opportunities to score while still being a pest on the ball. This would then propel the Fighting Irish to uncork a dominating victory on the road, 88-57.

Here is Hannah Hidalgo's full stat line for Thursday's win over Pittsburgh:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hannah Hidalgo 31 11 1 5 7 0 3-17 1-6 4-4 3 3

Hannah Hidalgo sets new Notre Dame Fighting Irish steals record

If there was any doubt about the two-way prowess of Hannah Hidalgo, then she may have just silenced it through her performance on Thursday. After her first couple of steals, the Merchantville, New Jersey native would become the Notre Dame sophomore with the most ever steals in a single season with 821 total.

Hidalgo and the rest of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish now look ahead to matching up against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on Monday, once again on the road with aspirations of staying undefeated in the conference.

