Hannah Hidalgo tells fans what to do to recruit Madison Booker to Notre Dame

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo had a stellar season for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, leading them to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She was named one of the five finalists for the prestigious Wooden Award.

On Sunday, Hidalgo attended the event's acceptance ceremony at the Los Angeles Athletic Club to accept her award for being named to the Wooden Award All-American team.

She posted pictures of herself on Instagram accepting the award at the ceremony alongside her family and Texas Longhorns star Madison Booker, who was also one of the five finalists for the award.

Hannah Hidalgo replied to comments by some Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans on Instagram who hinted at Madison Booker joining her in South Bend ahead of next season.

"What we gotta do to get Madison in Green?" One fan wrote. "Go DM her," Hidalgo wrote.

"@therealmaddieb you would look even better standing next to Hannah while in Gren," one fan wrote. "Yk what, I agree," Hidalgo wrote.

Fan's comments on IG

Hannah Hidalgo reacts to Olivia Miles' departure

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles formed one of the most lethal duos in college basketball for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish until the latter shockingly decided to enter the transfer portal on Mar. 31 and joined the TCU Horned Frogs last week.

During an Instagram live session on Apr. 8, the engaging Miles clarified speculation that she had left Notre Dame due to bad blood between herself and Hidalgo.

"Yeah, we're fine," Miles said after reading a fan's question, which was "You and Hannah good?"

"We are perfectly fine, y'all," she said. "There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina on Sunday, Hidalgo addressed the speculated tension between herself and Miles while revealing her feelings at her co-star's departure.

"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it," Hidalgo said. "However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said.

You know it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her. I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I'm really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."

Hidalgo will once again form the bedrock of Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey's Fighting Irish team without the presence of Miles for the first time in four years.

