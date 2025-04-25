"Happy birthday to my favorite parents": Jada Gyamfi, Gabbie Marshall adore Caitlin Clark & BF Connor McCaffery as Iowa legend celebrates special day

Caitlin Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates, Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall, gushed over her relationship with Connor McCaffery as she celebrated her second anniversary with her boyfriend.

On Thursday, Clark celebrated her special day with McCaffery on Instagram. The WNBA star posted black-and-white pictures with her beau and the caption read:

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you," Clark wrote with two black heart emojis.

Gyamfi, a junior forward for the Hawkeyes, left a comment on Clark's Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to my favorite parents😍😍😍 I love you guys," Gyamfi wrote.

Jada Gyamfi also added a second comment:

"Should’ve put a Gracie song over this fr fr," she suggested.

Gabbie Marshall, who played alongside Clark for four seasons, also chimed in with a couple of comments.

"CUTEST EVER!!!!" Marshall wrote.

In another comment, the former Hawkeyes guard added a bunch of smiling faces with heart emojis.

Comments on Caitlin's IG post (@caitlinclark22/IG)

Clark has been dating McCaffery, a former Iowa guard and current assistant coach for the Butler Bulldogs, since Apr. 2023. The two often share glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Gyamfi, Marshall and Clark played together for two seasons with the Hawkeyes, during which they enjoyed plenty of success. The trio helped Iowa reach back-to-back NCAA national championship games but came up short on both occasions.

Jada Gyamfi once opened up about Caitlin Clark's role as a mother figure in her life

While Jada Gyamfi playfully referred to Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery as her "favorite parents" in her recent comment, she once emphasized the significant role Clark played as a mother figure in her life.

When Gyamfi arrived at Iowa in 2022, Clark was a junior and already a star for the team. She took Jada under her wing and guided her through the challenges of college basketball.

During an episode of her "Fresh Tawk" podcast in Aug. 2024, she welcomed another former Iowa teammate, Kate Martin and discussed her relationship with Clark.

"Besides being like the 'new kid on the block' and the 'baby' which is so crazy to think of you that way because you were like mother, no father the whole time I was here," Gyamfi told Martin (20:00 mark). Caitlin Clark was mother you were father. We all know I was a baby girl."

Gyamfi has a year of eligibility left in college and as a senior next season, she will act as the veteran leader for the Hawkeyes.

