“Happy birthday to my GOAT”: Iowa star Jada Gyamfi posts loving wishes for mother Jamie Gyamfi

Iowa Hawkeyes' junior guard Jada Gyamfi took to social media to celebrate her mother Jamie Gyamfi's birthday on Tuesday.

Gyamfi, who has over 60,000 followers on Instagram, posted a heartfelt collage on her story. The collage featured some of her fondest memories with her mother, including a picture of Jamie holding her when she was just a baby.

The collage also featured some adorable moments between the duo, including a family photo and various appearances of Jamie cheering on her daughter by attending her games in an Iowa shirt.

Jada Gyamfi, who hails from Johnston, Iowa, joined the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season after leading Johnston High to the Class 5A Iowa State championship in her senior season. Across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, she saw little game time in the last two seasons of the Lisa Bluder era, making just 28 appearances.

However, Gyamfi has forged solid friendships with her teammates, both old and new, with Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall among her closest friends.

Iowa make solid start to new era as Jada Gyamfi sees little game time

With Caitlin Clark becoming the top pick in this year's WNBA draft and Lisa Bluder announcing her retirement, the Hawkeyes' women's basketball program entered a new era this season. While the junior forward played just 17 minutes across her first three apperances, the Hawkeyes have made an impressive start to the season under new head coach, Jan Jensen.

Jada Gyamfi has seen very little game time with the Hawkeyes so far this season.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament finalists have won all four of their opening games this season, dominating their opponents with relative ease. Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen, who was brought in as a replacement for Clark, has been at the forefront of the Hawkeyes' success so far this season.

Across the Hawkeyes' opening four games, Olsen has averaged 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists, enjoying a strong start to life at Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who still don't feature in AP's Top 25 following its latest update on Nov.18, will travel to Sioux Falls, San Diego to take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 20 at 7PM ET.

