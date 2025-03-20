"Happy with being odd man out": Kansas HC Bill Self makes his feelings known on being in same bracket as Rick Pitino, John Calipari for March Madness

Bill Self's seventh-seeded Kansas Jayhawks have been placed in the same bracket as John Calipari's No. 10 seed Arkansas and Rick Pitino's No. 2 seed St. John's in the West Region for this year's March Madness. However, Self said he would be glad not to have the spotlight on him and rather have it on his two fellow Hall of Fame coaches.

"I'm okay," Self said about being grouped with Calipari and Pitino's teams for the NCAA Tournament this season (0:44). "Because in my time and in Cal's time and in Rick's time, there have been numerous instances where the spotlight can be on one or two of us. I'm happy with being the odd man out.

"I'm happy with being the third wheel right now. Because I think it's good for my team."

Self has been Kansas' coach since 2003 and has led the program to two national titles, in 2008 and 2022. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Meanwhile, Calipari was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, two years after Rick Pitino was enshrined.

However, only one of Self, Pitino or Calipari's teams will remain in March Madness by next week.

Bill Self's Kansas will face Arkansas in First Round of 2025 NCAA Tournament

Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks (21-12) will face the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday. The game is scheduled to commence at 7:10 p.m. EDT from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Kansas vs Arkansas matchup will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream the March Madness game live on Fubo or Paramount+.

Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Fubo or Paramount+

If Pitino's St. John's wins its game against Omaha, the Red Storm will set up a clash against the winner between Kansas vs. Arkansas.

