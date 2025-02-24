In-form Azzi Fudd transforms Paige Bueckers and UConn’s dynamic, explains women’s hoops analyst

  • home icon
By Ruth John S
Modified Feb 24, 2025 12:39 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Southern Connecticut State at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
NCAA Womens Basketball: Southern Connecticut State at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Led by Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the UConn Huskies are having a healthier season this year. Last season, nearly seven players were sidelined with major injuries, but all except Ayanna Patterson have returned to the court.

Despite a roster plagued by injuries, Bueckers, along with Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards, led the Huskies to the Final Four, where they ultimately lost to Caitlin Clark-led Iowa. This season, UConn is predicted to make it to the championship, with much of their success dependent on their star guards.

During Sunday's episode of Countdown to GameDay, Ari Chambers, Taylor Tannebaum and Maria Marino shared their thoughts on various teams. When talking about UConn, Marino said (2:36):

"I specifically mentioned Fudd because I think her emergence when she is confident and shooting the ball well, it completely transforms the dynamic of this team and the ceiling of this team. It sounds simple but whether or not UConn wins a championship this year may simply come down to Azzi Fudd, is she shooting the ball well?"
When Azzi Fudd committed to play for UConn in the 2021-22 season, fans were excited to see her pair up with Paige Bueckers. Back-to-back injuries to both of them delayed this pairing by three years, but they are now finally playing together.

Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 53.3% from the floor, while Fudd is averaging 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 49.6% shooting from the floor.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd comment on sharing a similar journey

After struggling with a knee injury as a sophomore, Paige Bueckers spent her true junior year on the sidelines with an ACL tear. Just as she made a return to court next year, Azzi Fudd went out with the same injury.

Having been through similar journeys, the two guards relied on each other for support. In an interview with the Associated Press in January, Fudd said:

"I think both of us have gone through similar stuff. Watching her go through her injury while I was playing kind of motivated me to fill her shoes of what she was doing while she was out."
"When I got hurt the following year, having seen her go through her entire rehab process, that really inspired me last year when I went through my rehab process."

With this being Paige Bueckers' final season at UConn, the star players face immense pressure to make a strong bid for the national championship.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
