“Hard earned. Well deserved. God’s favor”: Fans celebrate Dawn Staley as South Carolina HC unboxes her latest venture

South Carolina women's basketball head coach, Dawn Staley, is officially about to be a published author, and fans are happy. Staley wrote a book "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three," which will be launched later this month.

Ad

On Thursday, the Gamecocks coach posted an Instagram video of her unboxing the books and showing one off to cheering onlookers.

"Thank you for everybody that worked on it." Staley said. "Really appreciate it. Thank you. I take my box home right now."

Ad

Trending

Staley's post excited fans, who showed their appreciation in the comments.

"Hard earned. Well deserved. God’s favor. 🐐," a fan wrote.

"❤️," a fan reacted.

"🙌." a fan wrote.

"Can’t wait!! SO proud of you!!!" Another fan commented.

Fans react to Dawn Staley unboxing her books on IG. Image via @staley05

Here are more reactions from fans, some expressing that they cannot wait to read Staley's book.

Ad

"🔥🔥🔥🔥," a fan reacted.

"I’m so excited for this book!" Another fan wrote.

"Already got my copy," a fan commented.

"Congratulations Coach!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Dawn Staley unboxing her books on IG. Image via @staley05

Staley joined South Carolina in 2008 and rebuilt the team to become one of the most successful in women's college basketball. Under her leadership, the Gamecocks have earned nine SEC regular season championships, nine SEC tournament championships, eight Sweet Sixteens, six Final Fours and three NCAA women's basketball national championships.

Ad

Dawn Staley's book to be launched on May 20

Dawn Staley's book, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three," is set to be released in bookstores on May 20. The South Carolina women's basketball coach announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 21.

"Hey everyone!" Staley wrote. "I have an announcement because….I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!UNCOMMON FAVOR: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three will be available from #BlackPrivilegePublishing in May!" She wrote.

Ad

Staley's announcement was accompanied by a video explaining the reason behind writing her book. She revealed that her family members, friends and even strangers had encouraged her to write the book for a long time. In addition, the Gamecocks coach stated that everything about her, which started in North Philadelphia where she grew up, correlated with the successes she enjoyed over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here