"Hard one today": Dawn Staley reacts to herself & Gamecocks' coaching staff flexing their muscles in latest pic on X

Dawn Staley and her staff showed off their after-workout gains before No. 2 South Carolina's tipoff at No. 19 Alabama on Thursday night. This is a game-day ritual that the coach has done this season with South Carolina's performance trainer, Molly Binetti.

On Thursday, Binetti shared the picture of herself and Dawn Staley with the staff. She wrote in the caption:

"Road gang back at it‼️ #GameDay #BodyByBinetti."

Staley replied to the tweet:

"There goes that game day gang with our fearless leader Molly! Thank you all. Hard one today but we got through!!!"

South Carolina is playing a tough stretch of games. After Sunday's 67-50 win over then-No. 5 Texas, the Gamecocks are playing at the Crimson Tide. This will be followed by home games with No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 5 LSU and a visit to No. 15 Tennessee.

Dawn Staley commented about the series of games in the pregame chat with the media on Wednesday.

"We use it to our advantage by playing a lot of players," Staley said. "They all deserve to be on the floor. Some of them that don't play deserves a little bit more. It helps in the whole longevity of a season. This stretch that we're in right now, it's tough.

"Doing a stretch like this of conference play is about trusting your team. It's about trusting your habits that you've built, and we've been able to do that for most of the season."

She also added that this stretch helps her players to concentrate on nothing but their studies and performance on the court.

"There shouldn't be anything competing for their time but books," she said. "So, it's pretty easy when it's that clear-cut. There's books and basketball, 'cause our schedule lends itself to only to be able to concentrate on that."

Dawn Staley and South Carolina players show off their vocal skills

Dawn Staley showed her vocal skills in a video she posted on Wednesday on Instagram. The coach taught her players some of the classics in the R&B genre as she played "I Love You" by Mary J. Blige featuring Lil' Kim and "Weak" by SWV. She teased the younger Gamecocks players for not knowing the songs while some, like senior Bree Hall, joined in.

This is not the first time that Dawn Staley and her players have sung together during practice. After the release of LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" earlier this month, the coach posted a video of her vibing to the song with the players. However, that time, it was she who didn't know the lyrics.

