“Hard sis”: South Carolina’s Bree Hall reacts to sister Brooklyn’s performance for WRA Pioneers 

South Carolina guard Bree Hall took to social media on Friday to celebrate her younger sister, Brooklyn Hall, who has been impressive for the WRA Pioneers. Bree Hall expressed her pride and excitement by reacting to a highlight reel showcasing Brooklyn’s in-game moments on her Instagram story.

“Harddddddd sis, keep showing them!” the caption said.

Bree Hall reacting to post about sister Brooklyn Hall on her Instagram story - Image source: Instagram/brezzyhall

The post featured Brooklyn in action. She is a rising star for the WRA Pioneers and has been steadily gaining attention for her performances. She has a four-star rating, according to her scouting (per ESPN) in the Class of 2026.

Brooklyn Hall put up an impressive 25 points, six rebounds and three steals in just 15 minutes of action against Laurel.

“I knew from then on”: Bree Hall reflects on her journey to joining South Carolina

For Bree Hall, a standout player for the South Carolina Gamecocks, her journey to one of the nation’s top basketball programs began with a freshman-year visit that left a lasting impression. During an interview on "The Coop with Olivia Thompson" in October last year, Bree Hall shared her experiences that led her to South Carolina.

Looking back, Hall recalled how her early experience at South Carolina shaped her decision to join the program, even amid unprecedented challenges.

“It was quite interesting for me specifically,” Hall said. “I actually had the privilege to go on some visits beforehand. I did unofficial visits at different schools, and I did unofficially visit South Carolina as well, I think my freshman year of high school. I really liked it, and I kind of think I knew from then on that I wanted to play at South Carolina.”

Though Hall had a sense of where she wanted to play early on, the recruiting process wasn’t without its difficulties. As the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-person activities, Hall, like many recruits, missed out on the traditional experience of an official visit.

“Not having the official visit, of course, sucked,” Hall admitted. “I was really looking forward to that, and then that was cut out of my life. But I was kind of glad I was able to take visits (to other programs) beforehand. I know a lot of people didn’t get to have that opportunity.”

With in-person visits off the table, Hall adapted to the new reality, relying on virtual interactions to explore her other options.

“I did a lot of Zoom calls with a lot of different schools,” Hall said. “I feel like that was probably the best way they could really show what they had to offer, as in facilities and, you know, different things like that. I also talked to a lot of them on the phone too, a lot.”

Despite the challenges, Hall’s early connection to South Carolina made her decision clear. Her freshman-year visit left a strong impression, and she was drawn to the program’s culture, facilities and coaching staff.

