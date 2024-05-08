Harlan County star Trent Noah requests to cancel his NLI with South Carolina in hopes of "pursuing basketball opportunities closer to home"

Trent Noah backed out of his commitment with South Carolina on Tuesday. The standout player from Harlan County made public his decision to request and subsequently receive a release from his National Letter of Intent, thereby reopening his recruitment process.

Noah announced his commitment decision in October and signed his NLI with the Gamecocks in November. The wing, who hails from Baxter, Kentucky, noted that he made the decision to de-commit from South Carolina to have his college basketball career not far away from home.

“After much thought, prayer and extensive conversation with my family, I requested and was granted a release from my National Letter of Intent with the University of South Carolina. I will be reopening my recruitment with hopes of pursuing basketball opportunities closer to home.”

Expand Tweet

Will Trent Noah commit to Kentucky?

The decision to back out of his NLI from South Carolina has opened the possibility of Trent Noah committing to Kentucky. He was clear about his decision to play closer to home and the Wildcats now come as a top option.

New head coach Mark Pope made known his intention to prioritize in-state talents when he took over the role in April. This increases the possibility of Noah landing in Kentucky, where he is considered a perfect fit.

“From Richie Farmer and all of the in-state greats that came before him, including Reed (Sheppard) last year, and Travis Perry next year,” Pope said.

“Before Richie and after Travis and everybody in-between that is an in-state Kentucky kid, these young men that grow up in Kentucky, they bring a spirit to the team that cannot be fabricated or replaced. And it helps us to win, and we will continue to recruit them.”

Kentucky did not make Trent Noah’s initial final list

When Trent Noah committed to South Carolina last October, Kentucky didn’t make his final list. He chose the Gamecocks over Western Kentucky, Butler, Saint Louis, Dayton, Seton Hall, Stanford and Richmond. However, the Wildcats have once again become an option.

His skill set as a knock-down shooter makes him a perfect fit for Kentucky as it enters a new era. He played a crucial role in leading Harlan County to the KHSAA State Championship Game this season, showcasing his ability to perform at a high level on a big stage.

Noah earned All-State honors after averaging 29.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game during his senior year. He showcased remarkable shooting efficiency, with a field goal percentage of 56.0%, a three-point percentage of 43.0%, and a free throw percentage of 88.9%.