Has Auburn ever won a national championship in basketball? A look at the Tigers’ NCAA tournament history

The No. 1-seeded Auburn Tigers secured a spot in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament after defeating the No. 2-seeded Michigan State Spartans 70-64 on Sunday.

Auburn will represent the South Region in the Final Four, where they will face the No. 1-seeded Florida Gators. They secured their spot after winning 84-79 over No. 3-seeded Texas Tech on Saturday.

In the postgame press conference, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl shared what he told his team and his thoughts about the Final Four teams.

“I told our guys right now, we haven't beaten a team yet that I thought was better than us, and that's why we're the overall No. 1 seed," Pearl said. "I think the four teams that advanced, I think they are the four best teams in the country. That doesn't always happen.”

Johni Broome played a key role despite an injury scare, leading the team with 22 points and 16 rebounds, delivering when the Tigers needed him the most.

Has Auburn ever won a national championship in basketball?

Auburn has never won an NCAA national championship. Among the last four teams this year, the Tigers are the only one who has never played in an NCAA championship final.

The winner of the Auburn-Florida matchup will face the winner between Duke and Houston.

How many Final Four appearances has Auburn made?

Auburn has made two Final Four appearances in its history. The first was in 2019 when the then-No. 5-seeded Tigers made a strong run but fell to the then-No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers 63-62 . Auburn has once again reached the Final Four this year, defeating Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

Auburn Tigers’ NCAA Tournament history

The Tigers have participated in the NCAA Tournament 14 times. Their first appearance was in 1984.

Auburn is on one of its best runs in recent years, making the tournament six times since 2018, including every season since 2022.

1984 - First Round

- First Round 1985 - Sweet 16

- Sweet 16 1986 - Elite 8

- Elite 8 1987 - Second Round

- Second Round 1988 - Second Round

- Second Round 1999 - Sweet 16

- Sweet 16 2000 - Second Round

- Second Round 2003 - Sweet 16

- Sweet 16 2018 - Second Round

- Second Round 2019 - Final Four

- Final Four 2022 - Second Round

- Second Round 2023 - Second Round

- Second Round 2024 - First Round

- First Round 2025 - Final Four vs Florida

As the Tigers continue to make strides in the NCAA Tournament, their fans hope that this year’s Final Four appearance will bring them closer to securing their first-ever national championship.

