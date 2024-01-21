"Has the Bugatti engine, but wants to drive the speed limit": Bronny James gets likened to Celtics all-star by Gilbert Arenas amid rough USC start 

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has likened Bronny James to Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday amid a rough start to LeBron James son's college career. The point guard has faced criticism for his underwhelming performance since returning to action for USC in December.

Bronny James notably had some setbacks ahead of the season. He suffered a cardiac arrest in practice during the offseason, which ruled him out for a while. He's been unable to secure the starting spot since making his debut in December and this hasn't gone well with fans.

While many are doubting his talent to reach the NBA, Arenas feels Bronny is a more athletic version of Holiday. Nonetheless, he believes the point guard needs to push himself more. Notably, Arenas has had the opportunity to previously work with the Trojans youngster.

“Bronny…he’s a Jrue Holiday, just more athletic. If he turns on his tiger, for sure. He just plays the right way … We don’t know what he really is. He has the Bugatti engine, but he wants to drive the speed limit. He doesn’t want a ticket. ‘I don’t want a ticket.’ That’s how he uses his body.”

Arenas believes Bronny James will make a name for himself like his father

LeBron James’ exploits in the basketball world are all about greatness. The Los Angeles Lakers star is arguably the greatest player to have ever played the game and that continues to resonate around his son.

While he doesn't believe Bronny James will be as great as his father, Gilbert Arenas believes the youngster will also achieve something big in the NBA considering his attributes and ability as a player.

“He is going to be a lockdown defender. He’ll make big plays when he needs to. He is going to be the perfect second option. If he gets put on a bad team, and they say you’re going to be the No. 1 option, he has that ability but he is still going to be the guy, like his father.”

Will Bronny James go undrafted in 2024?

Bronny James will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024. However, a recent mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN predicted the point guard to go undrafted in 2024, showcasing the drop in his prospects.

Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN during his recruitment at high school, Bronny was anticipated to be drafted into the NBA in 2024, where he will play alongside his father on the same team. However, that is looking less likely with recent developments.