  Hassan Diarra says Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton's presence fueled UConn's "championship DNA" in comeback win vs Villanova

Hassan Diarra says Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton's presence fueled UConn's "championship DNA" in comeback win vs Villanova

By Arnold
Modified Feb 19, 2025 11:08 GMT
Hassan Diarra says Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton
Hassan Diarra says Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton's presence fueled UConn's "championship DNA" in comeback win vs Villanova (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

UConn star Hassan Diarra suggested that former Huskies Cam Spencer and Tristen Newton's presence at XLCenter on Tuesday night helped the team in its comeback win over Villanova. Spencer and Newton were part of UConn's 2023-24 NCAA title-winning team, but have since moved on with their pro careers.

In his post-game press conference, Diarra said that Spencer and Newton's "championship DNA" in the arena helped the Huskies fight back to secure a 66-59 win over Villanova.

"I thought when we went down by 12 we could have caved in and lost by 22, but we didn't," Diarra said. "We came together, we fought. We also had Cam and Tristen in the building so that championship DNA was in the air. So, we had to win." (2:47)
Newton and Diarra were part of UConn's team that won back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, Spencer won the national title in his final collegiate year in 2024 after transferring from Rutgers.

Newton and Spencer declared for the NBA draft last year. The Indiana Pacers selected Newton with the 48th overall pick. He was waived by the Pacers last month and then signed by the Minnesota Timberwolves two days later on Jan. 3.

The Detroit Pistons selected Spencer with the No. 52 overall pick, but he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night.

Meanwhile, Diarra is still with the Huskies this season, and is aiming to help his team complete a three-peat of national titles.

Hassan Diarra and UConn will need to finish the regular season on a high to qualify for NCAA Tournament

UConn Huskies star Hassan Diarra - Source: Getty
UConn Huskies star Hassan Diarra - Source: Getty

While Hassan Diarra and the Huskies are chasing a three-peat of national titles, UConn is in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies (19-8, 10-5 Big East) are unranked heading into the final stretch of the season and will want to win all of their remaining five games to stand the best possible chance of making the postseason.

