“Hate for Zach Edey is actually crazy”, "That’s a foul!": NCAAB fans are divided over Purdue star’s moment with mom after Sweet 16 win

Zach Edey-led Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight on Friday after defeating Gonzaga 80-68. While the Bulldogs kept the completion alive in the first half, the Boilermakers took over and slowly built the 12-point gap.

As usual, Edey was the star of the night, as he scored 27 points and took 14 rebounds. The center was the only player to attempt Purdue's foul shots and made 7-of-10.

Post-game, Zach Edey was seen talking and sharing a hug with his mother, Julia Edey.

And fans hilariously commented about the contact being a foul, while some others found the mother-son moment sweet.

Here are a few more reactions:

One fan believed it was family over everything, while others asked for the foul calls.

The hate for Zach Edey has been at an all-time high this month, owing to his performances with Purdue.

Most fans were just shocked at how tall Julia was. It is rumored that she must be around 6-foot-3.

This fan, however, did not like his mom's screen time.

And the hate on Edey continued...

Purdue coach Matt Painter defends Zach Edey against critics

For a long time now, Zach Edey's exploits have been reduced to heights, with many claiming that if he were a regular-sized person, he would not have these numbers.

He is not the first to go through this, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has also faced similar criticisms.

Coach Matt Painter came to Edey's defense:

"They just shouldn't cover basketball. I just think everybody should take a test on their knowledge of what they're doing. I think all coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing. I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching. And I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz, or a test."

"Or anybody that Tweets ... If they say something so moronic as that, then they should have to have a probationary status, where they can't Tweet for like three months. I think it will help society."

Zach Edey is the leading scorer among men's Division I teams, averaging 24.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

While he does not take many three-point attempts, his stats from the field stand at 62.0 (6.6-of-10.6). He also has a 70.7% when shooting free throws.

Edey's skills on the court are undeniable and his height is an advantage, not the source of all his skills. After this season, the center is expected to move to the NBA, where his prospects are not immense owing to his old-school style of playing.

