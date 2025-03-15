"Haters will say it’s fake": College hoops fans react to Azzi Fudd playing a fun prank on teammate Paige Bueckers on TikTok

UConn's, Azzi Fudd pranked teammate Paige Bueckers with a TikTok video, humorously debating who has the best pre-game playlist. The clip, posted on Wednesday, shows a seated Bueckers talking as Katsuyuki Takahashi's "Sad Violin" plays in the background.

"We really need to talk about how Azzi has the best pre-game playlist,@ the post was captioned.

The next scene showed Fudd pulling back in surprise, with the caption:

"Woah, oops."

Watch the video here:

Fans took to the comment section to adore the Huskies teammates and also delve into the pre-game playlist debate.

"Haters will say it's fake," a fan wrote.

"Lol I just saw this on Paige Bueckers TikTok," another fan wrote.

"Aight, but like facts, " a fan commented.

"Blah blah blah proper name place name backstory stuff," another fan commented.

Fans react to Azzi Fudd's prank video on TikTok. Image via @azzi35

Here are more comments by fans:

"If Paige's playlist is fire then Azzis has to be too," a fan wrote.

"Justice for Azzi this is a serious issue we need to take action now," another fan wrote.

"THE PEOPLES PRINCESS POSTEDDDD," a fan commented.

Fans react to Azzi Fudd's TikTok prank video. Image via azzi35

Bueckers and Fudd are close friends and play basketball together at UConn. Bueckers reportedly helped UConn secure Fudd's commitment to her collegiate basketball career. While Bueckers, who has been projected as the top pick for the 2025 WNBA draft, will most likely join the league after this season. However, Fudd's basketball future remains uncertain.

Paige Bueckers admits preparing her "whole life" for NCAA Tournament

Paige Bueckers is eager for the fast-approaching NCAA Tournament, her last final before moving on to the WNBA, despite being eligible to play another year for UConn.

However, she is expected to make the most of her final game in the women's college basketball league as she leads the charge for the Huskies. But this is a task Bueckers had prepared her whole life for.

"Obviously, very excited," Bueckers said earlier this month. "This is what you prepare for your whole entire life, whole entire season. I don’t know. I’m just excited. March is great. Playing during this time is great. We just want to continue to keep getting better and keep looking forward to the future."

Meanwhile, Bueckers kept a 100 percent Big East win after helping the Huskies beat the Creighton Bluejays to lift the conference title. She ended the game with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. As a result, Bueckers became the first player to win the Big East Tournament MVP three times.

