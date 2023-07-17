Have the Cavinder twins signed their WWE talent contracts? An anticipated in-ring timeline for the former Miami Hurricane TikTok darlings

The Cavinder twins decided to forgo their final season of college basketball eligibility to pursue other business interests. While there have been reports that they could sign with the WWE, the sisters remain on WWE name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts, according to Sean Neumann of People Magazine.

"The Cavinder Twins have arrived in WWE, though PEOPLE has learned their future with the professional wrestling company remains up in the air," Neumann reported. "The twins, 22-year-olds Haley and Hanna, appeared on WWE television for the first time on Tuesday night during the company’s weekly NXT program."

He continued:

"Haley and Hanna, who’ve risen to fame with 4.5 million of followers on TikTok and recently finished their college basketball careers, signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with WWE in late 2021. However, the twins have yet to appear inside a WWE ring as wrestlers or announce their intentions to become in-ring performers."

Furthermore, Neumann noted that the Cavinder twins have already earned plenty of money through NIL deals, stating:

"The twins' popular TikTok page has already led them to rake in roughly $1.7 million in endorsement deals under the league's new "Name, Image, and Likeness" (NIL) rule, according to a Forbes report last year. Haley and Hanna have signed deals to work with brands like Crocs, GoPuff, Champs Sports, Venmo, Boost Mobile, Raising Canes, Intuit Turbotax and more."

While the Cavinder twins have been able to thrive financially, they have not signed new contracts yet. The WWE reportedly gives out development contracts as well as main roster contracts, however, it is unclear which the twins will receive.

How did the Cavinder twins perform in their college basketball careers?

The Cavinder twins played four years of college basketball before forgoing their final season of eligibility. They initially began their careers with the Fresno State Bulldogs before spending their final season with the Miami Hurricanes.

Haley Cavinder averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. She shot 41.6% from the field, 35.9% from three-point range and 85.9% from the free-throw line.

Haley was named Mountain West Player of the Year in 2021 and Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2020. She made the All-Freshman Team in 2020. Furthermore, she was named to the All-Mountain West Team in each of her three seasons as a Bulldog and the second-team All-ACC in her lone season as a Hurricane.

Hanna Cavinder averaged 12.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.1 bpg while shooting 42.5% from the field, 29.7% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free-throw line. Hanna made the Mountain West All-Freshman Team in 2020 and received All-Mountain West honors in 2020 and 2021.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault