"Have a great one": Paige Bueckers shares playful snaps of UConn teammate Sarah Strong on freshman's birthday

Paige Bueckers understands the importance of bonding with her teammates. And Monday marked a special day for her fellow co-star Sarah Strong.

Strong turned 19 years old on Monday as she goes through her first season as a member of the UConn women's basketball team. She has formed strong chemistry with Bueckers, being the main reason for the Huskies ranking fifth this season.

Bueckers celebrated Strong's birthday by creating a photo collage featuring the duo together, hoping for the best day for her teammate.

"Happy birthday ser er er. Have a great one," Bueckers wrote on Instagram.

Paige Bueckers reacts to Sarah Strong's birthday. (Instagram)

Paige Bueckers got update for Nancy Lieberman Award

Paige Bueckers continues to shine as one of the best players in women's college basketball, and her play this season has given her recognition for a highly coveted award.

On Monday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame named her as one of the top 10 candidates in the running for the Nancy Lieberman Award. The award recognizes the nation's best point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

Bueckers took home the award in 2021 as a freshman.

The list will be reduced to five finalists in March before a winner is announced at the end of next month.

She is averaging 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest after 21 appearances. She is also shooting 54.4%, including 42.1% from beyond the arc.

The No. 5 Huskies (21-2, 12-0 Big East) are averaging 81.1 ppg on 51.5% shooting (37.9% from downtown), blowing out opponents by a margin of 29.2 ppg.

Aside from Bueckers, Sarah Strong comes next with 17.0 pg, 7.8 rpg, 3.6 apg and 2.3 spg. Azzi Fudd puts up 11.3 ppg, while Ashlynn Shade provides 8.3 ppg and 2.6 rpg.

Up next, Paige Bueckers and the No. 5 Huskies will visit the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

