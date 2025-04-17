"Haven’t thought about you or your opinions": Ole Miss Rebels' Coach Yo drops scorching take on social media negativity

Longtime Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-Mcuin aka Coach Yo recently came out on X to distance the Rebels from the potential signing of South Carolina Gamecocks standout MiLaysia Fulwiley who entered the transfer portal last week. On Wednesday, the outspoken Rebels coach further dropped a scorching take on X regarding social media negativity.

Ad

"So while you “joke” and hide behind mean convos. While I’m on your mind rent free… or my name is in your mouth… I haven’t thought about you or your opinions at any point! Why? Because I don’t know you & you for sure don’t know me. Carry on & be blessed," She tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ole Miss coach has never been afraid of engaging fans on social media on a variety of matters including clapping back at negative comments on her social media posts in the past.

When Coach Yo got support from Dawn Staley

Coach Yo has become renowned for being animated on the touchline much like UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley. In February, during Ole Miss's 76-61 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, comments about the Rebels coach by announcer Andrew Allegretta went viral after she called a timeout with 54 seconds left despite her team's healthy lead.

Ad

"I say this respectfully," Allegretta said. "And she's done an incredible job. She has three consecutive NCAA tournaments. I can see why some of Coach Yo would be an acquired taste. It's a lot of bombastic motions on the sideline and all of that sort of stuff. Working the officials. Timeouts when you're up."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yolett McPhee responded to the words by the Vanderbilt announcer with a scathing post on X.

"The disrespect from Vanderbilt’s tv announcers was classless, unnecessary and uncalled for! Im truly grateful for my growth in these days and times! So that’s all I’m going to say about it! God Bless!" Coach Yo tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ever-supportive South Carolina coach Dawn Staley waded into the matter and lent her support to the Rebels coach with a lengthy post on X.

"Woke up this (morning) to this and came back to it because it’s just wrong," Staley said in part on social media. "A personal attack on one of our(s) is a personal attack on all of us including who you are broadcasting for," Dawn Staley tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The charismatic coach led the Ole Miss Rebels to a 22-11 record this season which included an appearance in the Sweet 16 where they were defeated by the No. 1-seeded UCLA Bruins. It was the Rebels' second appearance at that stage in McPhee-McCuin's seven-year tenure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here