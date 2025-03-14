Hawkeyes’ Jada Gyamfi drops the f-word for Iowa governor Kim Reynolds in cryptic post

Iowa Hawkeyes star Jada Gyamfi put up a cryptic post criticising Iowa governor, Kim Reynolds, on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The junior posted a cryptic image of an Iowa city freeway and took a jibe at Reynolds.

While there's no way of telling why Gyamfi is upset with her city's governor, Reynolds' recent moves could be the basis for her Instagram story. On Feb. 28, Reynolds signed a bill to remove gender identity from the state's civil rights law, making Iowa the first in the country to impose such elimination on a previously protected class.

"F you, Kim Reynolds. Home," she captioned with emojis.

(image credits: @jadagyamfi on Instagram)

Gyamfi then posted a picture of her and her dog on her Instagram stories, with the caption:

"Come on."

(image credits: @jadagyamfi on Instagram)

Her focus will be on the Iowa Hawkeyes, as she looks to crack the rotation, improving on her current averages of 1.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in the 2024-2025 season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes, coached by Jan Jensen, were recently eliminated from the Big Ten conference tournament. On March 7, the 11th-seeded squad lost to the No. 6 seeded Ohio 60-59, in the Big Ten conference tournament semifinal.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for players such as Jada Gyamfi and the rest of the Iowa faithful as the fixture went down the wire up to the last possession. Still, the Hawkeyes are poised to compete for a title in the national tournament later this month since they managed to qualify.

Jada Gyamfi opens up on her desire to be a teacher

During an episode of her Fresh Tawk with Jada Gyamfi podcast on the Taco-Bout Network Youtube channel back in October, the 20-year-old was asked what makes her want to be a teacher.

Gyamfi responded by expressing how much she wants to make a difference in her community.

"I love this question," Gymafi said. 'I've always wanted to do a job where I can directly impact the youth and be like a mentor or a person that people look up to just because when I was growing up, I feel like I had so many great people in my life to help guide me through everything. So, I've always wanted to give back to the community in that way," she shared. (40:30)

