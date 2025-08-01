HC Bill Self reflects on Kansas' recent struggles while battling health issues: “Last 2 years have certainly been a disappointment”

Kansas coach Bill Self reflected on the Jayhawks' recent struggles while battling his health issues in a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports' college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

Ad

The interview was conducted on July 21, three days before Self underwent an operation to insert two stents in his heart. However, it was posted on the network's college basketball page on YouTube on Thursday.

The two-time national champion coach admitted that he lost interest in watching the rest of the tournament over the last two years after Kansas failed to make it past the second week.

"We've done some good things here over time, but the last two years have certainly been a disappointment in the tournament," Self said (Timestamp 8:40). "We know we got to do better, and I know I got to do better, and I think we will."

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the 2024 tournament, the Jayhawks beat Samford in the first round but lost to Gonzaga in the next round. Last season, they were eliminated by John Calipari's Arkansas in the first round.

Self acknowledged that they've had a rough two years and last season, Kansas' streak of securing at least the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament was stopped after 23 seasons, after they were seeded No. 7 in the first round.

At the same time, it was the first in his 22 seasons as Jayhawks' coach that he started lower than a No. 4 seed in the tournament.

Ad

Bill Self believes Kansas can bounce back this season

Kansas coach Bill Self has expressed optimism that the Jayhawks will continue their streak of making the NCAA Tournament and get past the second round.

However, Kansas needs to bounce back and bring back its aura of invincibility. The 2025-26 college basketball season is promising for the Jayhawks with projected 2026 NBA draft No. 1 pick Darryn Peterson playing for the team along with four-star prospects Kohl Rosario and Samis Calderon.

Ad

They also signed three-star freshmen Corbin Allen and Paul Mbiya, plus Canadian point guard Nginyu Ngala. Four-star forward Bryson Tiller will also serve his freshman season for Kansas after playing three seasons in Overtime Elite

The team will have three transfers, namely Melvin Council Jr., Tre White and Jayden Dawson. They'll reinforce a Kansas team that has Flory Bidunga, Noah Shelby, Elmarko Jackson, Jamari McDowell, Will Thengvall and Justin Cross returning this season.

Ad

Will Kansas bounce back in the 2025-26 college basketball season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here