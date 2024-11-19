UConn coach Dan Hurley faced the media after a commanding 90-49 win over Le Moyne Wednesday and gave an update on the fitness of the team in the postgame news conference.

"Everyone is healthy. It's probably the healthiest we've been and I feel good about the health right now."

He also touched on adjustments after UConn's victory and how the squad adapted to a different defensive look from its opponent.

Trending

"This game is unique as they switched 1 through 5 on ball, off ball which is unique and you just don't see a lot of it and you have to prepare for that the first time you see it. It's an adjustment, it's non conventional. You kinda prepare to play against that. It's a good look at that type of defence."

Hurley's 'Bulletproof' Huskies

Hurley joined UConn in 2018 and led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024, also winning the 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year.

Hurley continued to review team's performance Wednesday, further emphasizing his plan to build a system for the rest of the season.

"Just trying to get to our level of bulletproof basketball where we play elite defence, we play elite offense, we out-rebound. Obviously coming out of last game, we're happy with the 7 turnovers, we're happy with the mid 20 assists, we're happy to be keeping everybody in the mid 30s, happy to be shooting 50s every game. Obviously the level of competition is going to increase significantly."

Last season, Hurley led the Huskies to 37 wins, a Big East regular season title and a Big East tournament championship to secure a No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. For the first time in school history, the Huskies won back-to-back national championships. UConn is chasing a third consecutive title this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here