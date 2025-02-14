HC Jan Jensen issues rallying cry to fans ahead of Iowa’s home game vs Rutgers: "Bit chilly outside, but it's nice and toasty in Carver"

Jan Jensen had a message for Iowa fans and players before Thursday's game against Rutgers. The first-year head coach was filled with excitement about playing at home after back-to-back road games against Minnesota and Nebraska. She also promised fans that the Hawkeyes will be on their A-game despite the cold weather in Iowa City.

Jensen reposted a photo of the team shared by the program on her IG story with the message:

"It's good to be home! Our Hawks are ready to go & excited to see ya tonight! And I know it's a bit chilly outside, but I promise it's nice and toasty in Carver! See ya soon! Let's goooooo!"

Jan Jensen's message to Hawkeyes fans and players | via @janjensen13/ig

Jensen lived up to her promise as Lucy Olsen and Co. defeated Rutgers 55-43. The visitors gained a lead in the opening minutes, finishing 14-10 first quarter. However, Iowa came back in the middle of the second stretch, creating a six-point advantage at the half.

The third quarter showcased the Scarlet Knights' efforts to erase the deficit. However, the 2024 NCAA finalists had a response for everything Rutgers had to throw and had created a 16-point gap in the fourth before winning the contest.

Lucy Olsen led with 27 points, four rebounds and three assists on 11 of 19 shooting (4 of 5 from the 3-point line). Sydney Affolter added a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Jan Jensen and Iowa will now enter the toughest two-game stretch of the season

Despite their five-game losing stretch in January, Jan Jensen has led Iowa (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) to notable wins this season.

The team showed out in front of former players Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall against Virginia Tech at the start of the season. Hawkeyes won its first ranked win against Iowa State in December. The players orchestrated a perfect start to Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement by defeating JuJu Watkins and the Trojans earlier this month.

However, after the win against Rutgers, the team now travels to face No. 9 Ohio State (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) and will then return home to host the No. 1 UCLA (23-1, 11-1 conference). These are two of the highest-ranked games for Jan Jensen's crew this season.

The last back-to-back ranked teams Hawkeyes faced were then-No. 18 Iowa State and No. 17 Michigan State in December, resulting in a 1-1 record.

