HC Lindsay Gottlieb impressed with ex-USC star Kiki Iriafen’s rim run in Washington Mystics vs. Connecticut Sun

Kiki Iriafen played a pivotal role in Sunday's matchup between her Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun, and USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb was impressed. The Trojans alum was great in the Mystics' 90-85 win, and the WNBA highlighted her performance on Instagram.

Gottlieb shared the post on her Instagram story and hyped up her former player's impressive rim run. She wrote on her Instagram story:

"Those first 3 steps (and next 3 too) @kikiiriafen Omg ... next level rim run!"

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb praises former Trojans star Kiki Iriafen's WNBA performance

Iriafen was drafted No. 4 overall to the Mystics in last month's WNBA draft and proved she was a solid selection over the opening weekend. The forward has started in both of Washington's matchups so far this season and has demonstrated the skill set that made her so successful at USC.

In Sunday's win over the Suns, Iriafen led the Mystics in rebounds with 14. She added 17 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field. Over Washington's two games thus far this season, the forward is averaging a team-best 9.0 rpg with 15.5 ppg.

Iriafen is making her mark on the WNBA in her rookie season, and Gottlieb is showing her support.

WNBA: Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - Source: Imagn

Kiki Iriafen's lone season at Lindsay Gottlieb's USC

After beginning her college career with three seasons at Stanford, Iriafen honed her skill set further with a season at USC. The forward was an essential piece of Gottlieb's squad's success last season.

In her sole season with the Trojans, Iriafen averaged 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. She highlighted her defensive depth with 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Iriafen knocked down 49.0% of her shots, including 28.6% from beyond the arc.

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

Iriafen's 8.4 rpg were tied for team best and she was second on the squad in scoring behind star guard JuJu Watkins. The forward helped lead the Trojans to a No. 1 seed in March Madness and a run to the Elite Eight, even without Watkins, whose season ended when she tore her ACL in the Round of 32.

Gottlieb helped develop Iriafen into a player who was prepared to thrive at the professional level. Now, Iriafen is showing off her talents in her WNBA rookie season with Washington and has her USC coach's support.

