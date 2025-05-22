HC Lindsay Gottlieb’s assistant drops 2-word reaction as USC coaches’ kids rep Stephen Curry’s jerseys

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb made a stop in San Francisco on Wednesday to watch former Trojans star Kiki Iriafen and the Washington Mystics face the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Iriafen had a solid performance but the Mystics narrowly lost 76-74.
Also in attendance was USC assistant coach Kai Felton, a longtime collaborator with Gottlieb from their days at Cal. While the coaches were there to support a former player, it was Felton’s kids who stole the spotlight.
Felton posted a pair of photos on her Instagram stories showing her children proudly rocking Stephen Curry jerseys. They posed in front of a framed Curry jersey, and she captioned it with a two-word shoutout.
“Repping the 🐐!” Gottlieb wrote.
Felton added two more snaps. One was of her smiling kids posing inside Chase Center, and another taken outside the venue.
Iriafen and the Mystics will head to Las Vegas for a Friday matchup with the Aces, who are still searching for their first win of the season.
Lindsay Gottlieb has a clear long-term vision
Lindsay Gottlieb is preparing players for the next level. College basketball analyst Cece Clay shared that Gottlieb’s approach stands out in the college landscape, where "exposure and development" often get separated.
"There’s a difference between exposure and development," Clay said on Tuesday, via Trojans Wire. "The transfer portal churns nonstop and NIL headlines dominate timelines but at USC, under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, the foundation being built is rooted in something deeper: intentional development, pro-style systems, and basketball IQ.”
From her time at Cal to her run at USC, Gottlieb’s built what Clay described as a “pipeline,” not a “fluke.”
"Beyond just Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall, who both heard their names called in the 2024 WNBA draft, Gottlieb has coached multiple players into professional opportunities, both at USC and previously at Cal,” Clay said. “This isn’t a fluke. It’s a trend. It’s a pipeline."
Kiki Iriafen has already adjusted to the pros, scoring at least 10 points in her first three games, including a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double in the win over Connecticut on Sunday.
