HC Niele Ivey drops 1-word reaction as ex-Notre Dame forward Laitu King scores first WNBA basket

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niele Ivey expressed her pride in former Fighting Irish player, Liatu King.

King posted her first WNBA points for Los Angeles Sparks during a narrow 89-86 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

Ivey took to her Instagram story to share a clip, which showed King scoring a rebound after Azura Stevens missed her shot.

"Tuhhhhhh," the Fighting Irish coach captioned the video.

Niele Ivey reacts to Liatu King scoring first WNBA points on IG story. Image via @irishcoachivey

King signed a hardship contract with the Sparks for the rest of the season on Tuesday. She was selected in the third round as the 28th pick during the 2025 WNBA draft in April. The Washington D.C. native will wear the No. 4 jersey for the Sparks.

The 6-foot-0 forward averaged 11.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 56.3% from the field in her final season for Notre Dame. Ranked 17th in Division I this past season in rebounds, King finished as a semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award.

"She's one of the best": Niele Ivey talks about Liatu King

Liatu King arrived at Notre Dame last summer via the transfer portal after playing for Pittsburgh for four years. The senior forward did not waste time in establishing herself as a key member of the Irish team, an action coach Niele Ivey appreciated. Ivey also revealed that she knew King would be a phenomenal player for her team.

"I knew what I was getting with Liatu,” Ivey said after Notre Dame's 105-61 opening win over Mercyhurst this past season. "She’s one of the best. She’s just been phenomenal. She’s been a sponge. She’s stepped in with her leadership and the things that she brings, skillset-wise, is something different. I’m just super grateful that she’s a part of our family.”

King led the Irish with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while scoring 11 of 13 shots in her 21st career double-double. The Washington D.C. native continued to shine for Notre Dame, helping them to an impressive 28-6 record and first overall in the ACC conference this past season.

King was one of the three players to be drafted into the WNBA by the Los Angeles Sparks, including South Carolina's Sania Feagin and Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker.

Now on a hardship contract, the former Irish forward has given a glimpse of what she is capable of, with her first points during her debut for the Sparks on Thursday.

