HC Niele Ivey drops 5-word reaction for Notre Dame’s latest addition to the program

Notre Dame has made a new addition to the men's and women's basketball programs. The University announced via Instagram on Tuesday that Fighting Irish basketball alum Pat Garrity has been hired as the General Manager for both the men's and women's basketball teams.

Niele Ivey, Notre Dame's women's basketball coach, shared the post on her Instagram story with her reaction to the hire. She seemed pretty excited about the move.

"Incredible hire! Welcome home Pat💚🍀," Ivey's caption read.

Garrity played basketball at Notre Dame from 1994 to 1998 and went on to be drafted No. 19 in the 1998 NBA draft. He played a decade of pro basketball before returning to his alma mater as a top executive.

In 2009, Garrity had joined the board of the University's Monogram Club, a group that recognizes student-athlete alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to Notre Dame and its athletics department. Garrity became the club's treasurer in 2013.

He also has experience working in the NBA, where he served as an assistant GM with the Detroit Pistons from 2016 to 2020. Now, Garrity has a new GM role with Notre Dame.

He is one of just two individuals to ever occupy the role of a general manager for both the men's and women's basketball programs of a University. The other is Baker Dunleavy, who has held the position at Villanova since 2023. Garrity will focus on roster management and deal with the transfer portal and NIL-related affairs.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Notre Dame,” Garrity stated. “At every point in my career and life, Notre Dame has always been a second home for me and my family. The University has shaped who I am, and its values resonate deeply within me."

Niele Ivey seemed proud as Kiki Iriafen praised former Notre Dame star Sonia Citron

Sonia Citron was a star under Ivey at Notre Dame. And now she's making her mark in the WNBA. Citron, who spend the entirety of her college career with the Fighting Irish, was picked No. 3 by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft.

USC star Kiki Iriafen was drafted No. 4 overall by the Mystics and is feeling grateful to have Citron as a teammate. Iriafen shared her love for the former Fighting Irish guard in a postgame interview on Sunday.

"I absolutely love playing with Sonia," Iriafen said. "She's so selfless and she had almost acquired 20 points. The way that she plays, she's just so composed. Obviously, we played against each other in college so to actually be her teammate, just seeing the way that she's so consistent, she's so level headed. I feel like I try to emulate that as well. She's a role model for me."

Ivey shared the interview clip on her Instagram story.

"Yesssss!!!❤️," Ivey's Instagram story read.

Ivey is continuing to show support for her former players as Citron thrives in her rookie WNBA season.

