"He was acting real lame": Flau'jae Johnson retells the story of how she met "shy" BF Chris Hilton Jr.

During an episode of her podcast, "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae," LSU star Flau'jae Johnson opened up about how she met her boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. for the first time. The two met in December, and Johnson told fans exactly how that meeting went.

"We met at this game show," she said. "I’m talking to him and stuff, but he’s not feeling me for real. Or at least I thought he wasn’t feeling me, 'cause he was acting real lame."

Johnson soon realized that her future boyfriend wasn't lame.

"I got to realize he real mellow, he real shy,” she said.

After the initial meeting, they followed each other on Instagram, and Flau'jae decided to make the first move by responding to one of his Instagram Stories.

Once Flau'jae Johnson started their conversation on Instagram, the conversation kept on flowing. She continued her story of their first conversations on her show.

"It was crazy 'cause I was texting him as I was taking off on my flight to Greece," she said.

She also acknowledged that she was more than a little invested in the conversation, even at that early stage.

"We started talking when I was in Greece. This is how I really knew I liked him — because in Greece, it was like 4 a.m., and here it was like 4 p.m. I was staying up 'til 4 a.m. just to text him a couple of little sentences,” she said. "But, yeah, I’m glad I did that. That’s my pookie."

Flau'jae Johnson has made a name for herself as one of the top players in college basketball, dominating the court with standout performances and clutch plays down the stretch. Her LSU Tigers have been having a strong season, dropping just two conference games so far, and Johnson has been a key factor in their success.

All this being said, Flau'jae Johnson's focus, at least for these few moments of first meeting Chris Hilton Jr., was certainly on romance. Hilton is a receiver for the LSU football team.

