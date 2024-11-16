“He can do it all”: Miami’s Haley Cavinder hypes BF Jake Ferguson as Cowboys TE spreads awareness ahead of Thanksgiving 

Ahead of Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 28, Haley Cavinder’s boyfriend - Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson - has partnered with the United Services Automobile Association and the Arlington Fire Department to spread awareness of fire accidents.

"Before Thanksgiving, I teamed up with @USAA, @arlingtonfiredept, and local first responders to help spread awareness and get educated on how to stay safe and avoid turkey fryer fires this Thanksgiving at the Huddle Up for Home Fire Prevention and Safety event," Ferguson wrote as a caption to his instagram post.

Haley Cavinder reacted to the post in the comments, writing:

"He can do it all."

Haley Cavinder’s comment on boyfriend Jake Ferguson’s post (Credits: Instagram/@jakeferg84)

Haley and Jake went public with their relationship last year and celebrated their first anniversary in September. The guard revealed that the couple met via Instagram DM.

"He DM’d me," she said. "He likes to say I DM’d him, but I didn’t. I was in Fort Lauderdale at the time. He has a place in Florida as well and we went on a date and just kinda met up — and then hung out for 10 days straight."

The two constantly support each other on social media and offline. Ferguson wore Cavinder’s jersey before the game against Philadelphia earlier this week. The Cowboys’s tight end also tattooed Haley’s initials on his ring finger.

Haley Cavinder’s return to Miami is off to a great start

After taking a year off from college basketball, Haley Cavinder and her twin, Hanna, are back in Miami for their fifth season. During their senior year with the Hurricanes, the Cavinder twins led the team on a historic Elite Eight run and were expected to do the same for this campaign.

In the season opener against Stetson, Haley Cavinder finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. In the second game against Jacksonville, she had 12 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Miami forward Cam Williams praised the Cavinder twins for their work ethic.

“They’re some of the hardest workers you’ll ever meet; they’re the first ones here every single day,” Williams said (via AOL.com). “They’ve done an amazing job of setting the standard for this program and letting the younger kids know that we came here to win.”

With the twins at the front, the Hurricanes are looking for an incredible season under new coach Tricia Cullop. Miami’s next game against Florida will tip off Saturday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

