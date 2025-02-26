"He'd make a lot of money if he stayed": Fans have mixed reactions as Isaiah Evans cracks NBA Draft 1st round projections

Isaiah Evans has been in the spotlight for No. 2 Duke in his first season with the team. After struggling to get regular game time, the Blue Devils star has grown into a key member of Duke's offense and many believe that he could even land himself as a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.

This has led to a debate among fans on social media, with some suggesting that Evans could land himself lucrative NIL deals or even a better NBA contract if he opts to remain on the college basketball circuit for another year.

"He’d make a lot of money if he stayed and it’d make him a way better player in the end," one fan said.

"Nooo come back for year 2," another fan said.

"Stay one more year and got top 5 kore guaranteed money," a fan said.

Meanwhile, there were a few who suggested that Evans is finally getting the credit he deserves after Duke coach Jon Scheyer opted against giving the player regular action on the court.

"He was always that guy. Baffles me it took so long for Scheyer to work him into the lineup effectively." one fan said.

"As it should be bro idk why he wasn’t playing," another fan said.

"Should’ve been starting," one fan said.

Evans scored 16 points, while also getting one rebound and one assist in Duke's 90-67 win over Miami on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Evans expected to play a key role for Duke in the NCAA Tournament

With Isaiah Evans getting more opportunities for Duke in the closing stages of the regular season, there is a possibility that he will likely get more minutes in the NCAA Tournament as well.

The Blue Devils will host Florida State on Saturday and Wake Forest on Monday, before traveling to UNC to play their final regular season game on March 8. Furthermore, Duke will be sweating on Tyrese Proctor's knee injury, but if he is ruled out for a few weeks, Evans can step in to fill in during March Madness.

