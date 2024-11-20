“He definitely downplays the whole thing”: Paige Bueckers looks forward to celebrating Geno Auriemma’s unparalleled UConn achievement

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies, led by Paige Bueckers, will play against Farleigh Dickinson on Wednesday, November 20. The game is extra special as it includes celebrations for the 40th anniversary of coach Auriemma's time with the program.

During the pre-game presser, Bueckers was about Auriemma's nonchalance to his immense success.

"He gives credit to everybody around him and he doesn't really take it for himself but what he's built here it's here because of him," the senior guard said. "He definitely downplays that. He doesn't want to do the whole thing, the celebration, the ice cream like it's all extra to him but he deserves it.

"We want to celebrate him because he doesn't I guess celebrate himself a lot so everyone around them will make sure they do that job." (10:42)

Geno Auriemma took over the UConn Huskies program in 1985 and has since transformed it to be named the 'Basketball Capital of the World.' Some of the WNBA's best and most legendary players were at one point handpicked by him to wear the navy blue, white, and grey jersey.

Coach Auriemma's journey now continues with the current roster of talented players as they try to win a national championship, the first since 2016.

Geno Auriemma comments on his immense success with the UConn Huskies

From a program without the best facilities to bring in 11 championships, including four back-to-back, Geno Auriemma's constant support through this journey has been Chris Dailey. The two coaches took the job together and have had a hand in molding players like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and now Paige Bueckers.

When talking about his success with Dailey in an interview with CT Insider, Geno Auriemma said:

“Both of us are pretty good with people. I think in this job, you have to be able to connect with all different kinds of people. We did that early on and our approach hasn’t changed in 40 years. So maybe that’s why it’s been consistent. That we have not changed the way we operate.

"If you close your eyes and go back to November of 1985, you would think what we’re doing now is exactly the way we did it back then. We’re just doing it with different players, better players. But our road trips are still the same. Our pre-game routine is still the same. Our film sessions are still the same. Nothing’s changed. Not one thing.”

Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey's 40th-anniversary celebrations are set to begin at 4:30 pm on Wednesday. Some former players are reported to be present for the ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

