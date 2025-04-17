“He don’t look 6’5”: Fans react as Duke guard Caleb Foster makes transfer portal decision

Caleb Foster is running it back. On Thursday, the Duke guard announced his intent to return for his junior season on "The Brotherhood Podcast."
"What's up, Duke fans? It's C-Fos here," Foster said on Thursday. "As I mentioned before on previous podcasts that, growing up, it's always been a dream of mine, chasing championships here at Duke. That has not changed and I'm excited to announce that I'll be coming back for my junior year to keep going and keep pursuing to get that national championship, No. 6."
Recruits News on Instagram followed up the official announcement with a post.
"BREAKING: Duke guard Caleb Foster will return for his junior season, per release. The 6-5 sophomore appeared in 38 games this past season," Recruit News captioned.
College hoops fans shared their reactions to Foster returning to Duke. Many discussed his height, questioning if the guard is 6-foot-5.
"No hate, but he don't look 6'5," one fan wrote.
"He's 6'5??" another fan wrote.
"5'6 and a waste of space on the floor," one fan commented.
Others expressed respect for Foster's loyalty in staying with the Blue Devils.
"Loyalty is huge," a fan said.
"I actually respect this a lot," another fan commented.
"At first I thought it was finna say transfer he a real one," one fan said.
Caleb Foster's sophomore season at Duke
Caleb Foster's sophomore year didn't go as planned. The former five-star prospect entered the season as Duke's starting point guard but dropped to the end of the rotation by the midway point.
Foster continued to battle and bounced back to be a valuable contributor to the Blue Devils' March Madness run to the Final Four. Duke coach Jon Scheyer addressed Foster's up-and-down season.
"I think Caleb and I would say, this isn't how we thought the season would go for him," Scheyer said to reporters in March. "And you can do one of two things. You can make excuses — I'm saying for either of us — and you can point the finger. Or you can keep doubling down on the process and addressing what has to be done for it to improve. And that's what I've focused on with Caleb."
After averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman, Foster contributed just 4.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 1.4 apg as a sophomore. There was speculation that he may look to develop his skill set elsewhere, but he is officially returning to Duke, where he and Scheyer will aim to evolve him into a starter.
