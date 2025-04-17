“He don’t look 6’5”: Fans react as Duke guard Caleb Foster makes transfer portal decision

Caleb Foster is running it back. On Thursday, the Duke guard announced his intent to return for his junior season on "The Brotherhood Podcast."

Ad

"What's up, Duke fans? It's C-Fos here," Foster said on Thursday. "As I mentioned before on previous podcasts that, growing up, it's always been a dream of mine, chasing championships here at Duke. That has not changed and I'm excited to announce that I'll be coming back for my junior year to keep going and keep pursuing to get that national championship, No. 6."

Ad

Trending

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

Recruits News on Instagram followed up the official announcement with a post.

Ad

"BREAKING: Duke guard Caleb Foster will return for his junior season, per release. The 6-5 sophomore appeared in 38 games this past season," Recruit News captioned.

Ad

College hoops fans shared their reactions to Foster returning to Duke. Many discussed his height, questioning if the guard is 6-foot-5.

"No hate, but he don't look 6'5," one fan wrote.

An IG user says Foster doesn't look 6'5" (image credit: instgram/recruitnews)

"He's 6'5??" another fan wrote.

Ad

A comment questions if Foster is 6'5" (image credit: instgram/recruitnews)

"5'6 and a waste of space on the floor," one fan commented.

Ad

A comment says Foster is more like 5'6" than 6'5" (image credit: instgram/recruitnews)

Others expressed respect for Foster's loyalty in staying with the Blue Devils.

Ad

"Loyalty is huge," a fan said.

A fan highlights Foster's loyalty (image credit: instgram/recruitnews)

"I actually respect this a lot," another fan commented.

Ad

An IG user says they respect Foster returning to Duke ﻿(image credit: instgram/recruitnews)

"At first I thought it was finna say transfer he a real one," one fan said.

Ad

A comment calls Foster "a real one" for returning to Duke (image credit: instgram/recruitnews)

Caleb Foster's sophomore season at Duke

Caleb Foster's sophomore year didn't go as planned. The former five-star prospect entered the season as Duke's starting point guard but dropped to the end of the rotation by the midway point.

Ad

Foster continued to battle and bounced back to be a valuable contributor to the Blue Devils' March Madness run to the Final Four. Duke coach Jon Scheyer addressed Foster's up-and-down season.

"I think Caleb and I would say, this isn't how we thought the season would go for him," Scheyer said to reporters in March. "And you can do one of two things. You can make excuses — I'm saying for either of us — and you can point the finger. Or you can keep doubling down on the process and addressing what has to be done for it to improve. And that's what I've focused on with Caleb."

Ad

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke - Source: Imagn

After averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game as a freshman, Foster contributed just 4.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg and 1.4 apg as a sophomore. There was speculation that he may look to develop his skill set elsewhere, but he is officially returning to Duke, where he and Scheyer will aim to evolve him into a starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here