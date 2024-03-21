"He doesn't even know it's basketball season": College hoops world reacts to President Joe Biden's March Madness bracket predictions

U.S. President Joe Biden has revealed his March Madness bracket for the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

In the men's tournament, Biden picked UConn, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee for the Final Four. The president has the UConn Huskies retaining their national championship against the Houston Cougars in the final.

In the women's championship Final Four, Biden selected South Carolina, Stanford, UCLA and UConn. He chose South Carolina as his final winner.

Expand Tweet

College basketball fans had hilarious reactions to the president's bracket for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

A fan said:

"He doesn't even know it's basketball season."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The general reaction from college basketball fans is that most of them do not believe that Joe Biden filled out this bracket by himself and that someone else either aided him with his picks or did it for him.

Some fans are not convinced that Biden knows enough about college basketball to even have an attempt at making a bracket.

Will Joe Biden's pick win the March Madness?

Joe Biden has predicted that the UConn Huskies will win the men's tournament in the March Madness.

According to Yahoo Sports, this is a very safe but popular pick, with 34.57% of fans choosing the Huskies as national champions. They are also the overall favorites according to the Vegas odds as well. At BetMGM, 10.8% of all bets on the NCAA tournament champion are on the Huskies.

The Huskies have had a strong 2023 season, dominating the regular season and the Big East Championship to go into March Madness as the number one overall seed.

However, March Madness is known for its unpredictability, and the tournament has not been nice to the No. 1 overall seed. No. 1 overall seeds have only won three tournaments, with the last being the Louisville Cardinals win in 2013. Before that, Florida won in 2007 and Kentucky in 2012.

For the last two years, the No. 1 seed has not made it past the Sweet Sixteen and infamously in 2019, the No. 1-seeded Virginia Cavaliers lost in their first game.

If Biden and a third of all college basketball fans are to be successful in their brackets, the UConn Huskies are going to have to not only live up to high expectations but also go again in recent history, which has been unfavorable to teams in their position.

Read More: What are Barack Obama's 2024 March Madness brackets? Former POTUS shares his predictions for Big Dance

Poll : Do you agree with Joe Biden's March Madness bracket? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion