“He fueled the fire every chance he got”: College hoops fans call out UConn HC Geno Auriemma for bold take on rivalry with Tennessee

College hoops fans have reacted to UConn coach Geno Auriemma calling the UConn-Tennessee rivalry stupid ahead of their clash tonight. The bold take caused fans to remind Auriemma that he was a part of it, even though he says he does not want to be anymore.

"I think our fans are stupid. I think their fans are stupid. And how they reacted to the whole thing. It just became something other than the basketball game," Auriemma said. "And after a while, it just got old and now I'm old. I don't want any part of it."

Check out some of the reactions to Auriemma's comments below.

"Mad respect for Geno as one of the greatest coaches ever, but he played into that rivalry 100%. He fueled the fire every chance he got and honestly, the rivalry was good for the women’s game at that time." one fan wrote.

"UConn vs. Tennessee was the best rivalry for fans! As much beef as there was, Geno & Pat really respected each other. When Pat passed away, all of UConn nation cried and hurt 😞" another commented.

"Geno stop. You were apart of the beef too. A king history of it between him and Coach Summit. Ask Candace Parker" another fan wrote.

"Genos gone soft lol" one fan commented.

"Geno being Geno 🙈" another wrote.

"Geno might be losing it. Sad. The respect that rivalry deserves. It's different now, but it deserves respect." another fan commented.

Geno Auriemma doesn't want any part of Tennessee rivalry

As UConn and Tennessee prepare to face off at the Food City Center in Knoxville, fans have been eager to reignite one of college basketball’s most iconic rivalries. But UConn coach Geno Auriemma made it clear with his comments on the rivalry that he’s not interested in the hype.

The rivalry dates back to January 16, 1995, when No. 2 UConn stunned Pat Summitt’s Tennessee team with a 77-66 win. The two programs met again in that year’s national championship, where Rebecca Lobo led the Huskies to their first-ever NCAA women’s basketball title with a 70-64 victory.

From 1996 to 2007, UConn and Tennessee clashed 20 more times, with UConn winning 11 of those games and Tennessee taking nine. Their battles included three national championship matchups in 2000, 2003, and 2004—all won by Auriemma’s Huskies.

While the history between these two powerhouses is undeniable, Geno Auriemma’s comments suggest that, for him, the rivalry doesn’t carry the same weight it once did.

