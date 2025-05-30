“He is a gifted athlete”: Dan Hurley heaps praise for UConn’s new 6’5 forward

UConn coach Dan Hurley is buzzing about his latest addition, 6-foot-5 forward Jacob Ross, who committed to the Huskies on May 8. Hurley described him as a special talent.

“Jacob Ross obviously comes from a great family we know well and will fit in seamlessly with our culture," Hurley said on Friday, via Storrs Central. "He is a gifted athlete who has played on winning teams. We’re excited about his development and can’t wait to get him to campus.”

Ross was a three-star prospect who spent last season at SoCal Academy in Los Angeles. He initially signed with Minnesota in 2024, but requested his release in March.

His arrival comes at a time of transition for the 2023 and 2024 national champions. UConn lost several key players following their NCAA Tournament second-round exit last season. It includes Ahmad Nowell, Isaiah Abraham and Aidan Mahaney, who all entered the transfer portal.

To reload, UConn has added several new faces alongside Ross, including top-tier recruits such as Dwayne Koroma, Jacob Furphy, Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Alec Millender. The Huskies also signed Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith from the transfer portal.

However, the return of experienced forward Alex Karaban, whose leadership will be vital as the team builds toward another title push, is perhaps the biggest for the Huskies. His decision gives the team stability and star power amid the roster shuffle, with returnees Solo Ball, Tarris Reed Jr., Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart also adding experience.

Dan Hurley’s UConn set for matchup against AJ Dybantsa’s BYU

According to reports on Tuesday, UConn and BYU are close to reaching an agreement to face each other in November.

It will be held at TD Garden in Boston, with the exact date still not released.

The Huskies will compete against AJ Dybantsa, which could gauge their status as a team next season.

