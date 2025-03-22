"He don't give a blank": Insider Seth Greenberg makes his feelings known on Will Wade's next destination

North Carolina State has named Will Wade as its new coach for the upcoming season, a decision that has sparked mixed reactions across the college basketball world. The news comes while the 42-year-old is still leading McNeese State in the NCAA Tournament, which has left people talking.

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg shared his thoughts on how Wade and NC State have handled the situation.

"You’ve got to give him this, he's been honest about it," Greenberg said. "That’s who he is. He’s absolutely an open book."

Greenberg also believes the coach will thrive at NC State because of his coaching style and fearless approach.

"The reason he’ll succeed at NC State is because of the way he plays. He doesn’t care. He’s got Duke on one side, Carolina on the other, and he doesn’t give a blank," Greenberg said.

He added that Wade’s aggressive playing style will be difficult for opponents to handle.

"He’s just going to go out and get players that fit his system. He’s going to run a tough-to-prepare-for style, fast, athletic, constantly switching defenses. It’s exactly what he’s doing at McNeese State," Greenberg explained.

The former LSU coach replaces Kevin Keatts, who was fired on March 9 after NC State finished with a disappointing 12-19 overall record and a 5-15 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Although Wade’s hiring has been confirmed, NC State has chosen to delay the official announcement until McNeese State completes its NCAA Tournament run.

Will Wade’s historic run with McNeese State

Before accepting the NC State job, Wade made history with McNeese State. The Cowboys had only appeared in four NCAA Tournaments before his arrival and had endured a 22-year absence from the tournament. That changed when Wade took over as coach in 2024.

Under his leadership, McNeese earned its highest seeding in program history, a No. 12 seed in the 2023-24 tournament. However, they were eliminated in the first round, just as they had been in their previous tournament appearances in 1989 and 2002.

He led McNeese to another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024-25, marking the first time in program history that the team qualified in back-to-back seasons.

This year, they also broke their first-round losing streak by defeating Clemson 69-67, setting up a second-round matchup against Purdue.

