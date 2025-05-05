"He got to the Elite Eight with guys like me": When Dan Dakich reflected on former Indiana HC Bob Knight's coaching prowess

Bob Knight is a coaching legend, and his dominance hasn't gone unnoticed among the players he coached. Knight began his coaching career at Army before taking over at Indiana in 1971 and leading the Hoosiers until 2000, when he moved on to Texas Tech. He retired with 902 career victories, making him the all-time leader at the time.

At Indiana, he won three national championships and one NIT. Under Knight's leadership, the Hoosiers won 11 Big Ten regular-season championships and advanced to five Final Fours. Indiana went unbeaten in 1975-76 and remains the last undefeated team in Division I men's basketball.

In June 2023, former Indiana guard Dan Dakich reflected on Knight's impact in a YouTube short.

"[Knight] is the best basketball coach ever in NCAA basketball," Dakich said. "He got to the Elite Eight with guys like me; he won a national championship with a guy like [Steve] Alford."

Dakich reflected on some of Knight's iconic teams and players and the culture the veteran coach built at Indiana.

"It was unbelievable," Dakich said. "He didn't need the best players."

Knight was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 while still coaching at Indiana. He died on November 1, 2023, and is remembered as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.

Dan Dakich inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Dan Dakich played under Knight at Indiana from 1981-85. The Hoosiers made NCAA Tournament appearances in three of those four years, winning the regular season conference championship in 1983 and making a March Madness run to the Elite Eight in 1984.

Dakich was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.

Dakich, an Indiana native, found success at the high school and college basketball levels. With the Hoosiers, the guard averaged 3.6 points per game, shooting 51.7%.

He returned to Indiana to serve as a graduate assistant before coaching at Bowling Green (1997-2006). Dakich returned to his alma mater once more to be the interim head coach at Indiana in 2008.

Dakich is one of many basketball players that Knight helped lead to greatness in his lengthy, impressive career.

