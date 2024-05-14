“He got a nice stroke,” “He doesn't play defense”: College hoops world divided over Duke star Jared McCain's shooting form at 2024 NBA draft combine

The official measurements for all the players taking part in the NBA Combine were taken on Monday. Duke's Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski were present at the event.

Duke listed McCain as 6'3" on their website; however, in the Draft Combine, his height was noted as 6'2". His wingspan was recorded at 6′ 3.5”, standing reach (8′ 2”), hand length (8.25 inches) and hand width (9.5 inches).

According to Bleacher Report's Top 50 Prospects ahead of the Combine, Jared McCain ranked in the seventh spot. He averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field.

From beyond the arc, McCain shot 41.4%. However, there were some mixed reactions to shooting at the NBA Draft Combine. He converted 19/25 from three during the drills at the draft combine.

Fans predicted his NBA team with some mixed reactions:

College hoops world divided over Duke star Jared McCain's shooting form at 2024 NBA draft combine

It would be great news for the Philadelphia 76ers if they could acquire McCain's services.

"So clearly a sixer"

A fan applauded his stroke.

"He got a nice stroke he gone be some nice def"

A fan questioned if those numbers he put without defenders should count for something:

"Is 19/25 with no clock and no defender and not even game speed actually a good number? Not hating just wondering"

A fan believed that McCain would be the replacement for Josh Giddey at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"He's going to OKC to replace Giddey."

Another fan criticized his form:

"His form is so weird"

One fan criticized his defensive abilities:

"He doesn't play defense."

Where do NBA Mock Drafts land Jared McCain?

According to ESPN's NBA mock draft, Jared McCain will go as the 17th pick to the Los Angeles Lakers. This pick belongs to the Pelicans but the Lakers are expected to delay until to next year.

If that's what happens, the Lakers will be expected to target McCain for his shooting ability and his versatility in terms of playing both guard positions.

Which team do you think will use their pick on McCain in the NBA Draft?

