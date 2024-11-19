"He and Hunter Dickinson have a combined age of Mike Tyson": College hoops fans roast Caleb Love after Arizona's loss vs Wisconsin

Star guard Caleb Love drew flak on social media after his performance in No. 9 Arizona's 103-88 loss to Wisconsin on Friday. The matchup was played in front of a sellout crowd 16,838 at the Kohl Center.
The 6-foot-4 guard tallied six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes, but he may have set the tone for a rough night. After missing a block attempt, he shoved John Blackwell, drawing the foul and the tech less than five minutes into the game. The turnover led to a run of seven quick points for Wisconsin before Arizona could regain possession.
Love sat for about seven minutes in the first half due to foul trouble. He shot just 1-for-5 before the break, missing two 3-pointers, and continued to struggle after halftime, missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Love fouled out with around five minutes remaining on a charging call, capping off a frustrating 2-for-13 shooting performance, including blanks from all six 3-pointers he attempted.
X (Twitter) users quickly expressed frustration against the senior Wildcat for his performance.
"He and hunter Dickinson have a combined age of Mike Tyson," @JaylenRMabin tweeted.
"Will people ever figure out that Caleb Love isn’t good?" wrote @MinnesotaTwit.
"Too old to playing like s***. Caleb Love, get ready to learn desk job buddy," said @kamptherapy.
Other X users also made fun of the star guard, who is now in his fifth year of college eligibility.
"He’s washed man," wrote @ArseneCoat_FC.
"Bro been in college since the Obama administration and is putting up these numbers," quipped @hoelesskaydo.
"It was the refs fault that Caleb Love shot 2-13!" tweeted @jake_schwall.
The Wildcats (2-1) will have a week off before their home game against No. 6 Duke (2-1) on Nov. 22. Arizona defeated the Blue Devils in last year’s home-and-home series, securing the win in Durham.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday before battling UCF (Nov. 22) and either LSU or Pittsburgh (Nov. 24) in the Greenbrier Tip-Off.
Caleb Love will hope to end final year in college on a high note
The 23-year-old combo guard raised eyebrows after an impressive three-year stint in North Carolina, especially during his junior year with the Tar Heels where they booked a trip to the championship finals.
Love had his best stats last season, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.3% from 3 in 36 games. Despite losing to Clemson in the Sweet 16, Love took home numerous accolades such as Pac-12 Player of the Year, as well as Pac-12 first team and NABC and USBWA second-team All-American honors.
Now on his second year with Arizona and final year of college eligibility, Love will hope he and the Wildcats can make a deep run into March Madness.
