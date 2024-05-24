Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is never out of the news when it comes to men's basketball because of his name. Bronny declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after only one season in USC, where he averaged just 4.8 points per game and received criticism for his performance.

But despite the criticism at such a young age, the best thing about Bronny is that he just continues to work. That is what Colorado's defensive back, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, pointed out as he posted a story on Instagram praising Bronny James' work ethic.

"One thing bout [about] Bronny that we can learn from no matter what media say he just show up and work," wrote Silmon.

Cam'Ron Silmon's Story

Bronny James has been out to improve his draft stock at the combine and has shown signs of promise. After his cardiac arrest episode, it wasn't easy for him to make a comeback for USC. But based on his performance in the combine, it seems Bronny's hard work is paying off.

Even if James fails to get drafted, he has retained college eligibility which he can utilize to make things better for him at college for another season. This would allow him to improve his draft prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft.

How did Bronny James perform at the NBA Draft Combine?

USC v Arizona

At the combine, Bronny James didn't look like the one you saw in the Trojans jersey last season. In the presence of his father, he recorded the fourth-highest vertical of 40.5". As a result, he was praised by several big personalities like NBA champion Kevin Garnett.

"Up there, Bronny looks really good P. He looks really good. He looks poised. He looks like he wasn't rattled by everything that was going around. He looked like he was used to the moment. He had a good session where he shot the ball well," said Kevin Garnett.

James' shooting from beyond the arc at the combine was notable as he hit 19 out of his 25 3-point attempts. Moreover, he hit 12 consecutive shots during one of the drills. However, it remains to be seen whether this performance will significantly affect his stock in the upcoming NBA Draft.