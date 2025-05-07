"He a killa": Ole Miss' Malik Dia welcomes Louisville transfer James Scott to the Rebels squad 

James Scott has decided on his new home. The sophomore forward, who served as a starter at Louisville last season, is taking his talents to Ole Miss. Transfer Portal, an Instagram page, announced the news on Wednesday.
Rebels star Malik Dia hyped up Scott in the comments.
"He a killa, y'all not ready!!!," Dia commented.
The junior forward also shared the post to his Instagram story with a message for Scott.
"@oojamesellis LET'S GO BRODIE!!!!!" Dia's Instagram story read.
Last season was Dia's first at Ole Miss after he spent a season at Vanderbilt and one at Belmont. The 6-foot-9 forward started in all 36 games for the Rebels, leading the team in rebounds with 5.7 rpg. He added 10.8 ppg and shot 46.7%.
Dia helped lead Ole Miss to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 and first Sweet 16 since 2001. He saved his best basketball for the postseason, during which he put up 12.3 ppg and shot 51.7%.
Ole Miss and Dia will have Scott's help next season as they look to build on this year's momentum.
What James Scott brings to Ole Miss
Scott is a resilient, sizable forward who is a sharp shooter and finds success grabbing boards. He began his college career at the College of Charleston before serving as a starter at Louisville last year.
As a sophomore, Scott led the Cardinals in blocks with 0.9 bpg. He added 7.1 ppg and 6.1 rpg while shooting 75.5% from the field. With his help, Louisville made it to the ACC Tournament title game and received a No. 8 seed in March Madness.
Scott's commitment to the game is admirable. The forward's sophomore season almost came to an untimely end in February, when he was injured in a game against Miami.
"He had teeth knocked out and had some facial injuries," Louisville coach Pat Kelsey said.
Scott knew he wanted to return, so the team found a solution with UofL's Speed School of Engineering. The engineers took a scan of Scott's head and made a mask to protect his injured face on the court.
The forward returned to the Cardinals with his new gear to further develop his skill set and aid the team through the end of the season. Scott's skill set makes him a star, but his determination is just as admirable.
