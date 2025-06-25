"He was kind of in and out": USC HC Eric Musselman recalls visiting Alijah Arenas in the hospital following Tesla car crash 

Eric Musselman reflected on visiting USC recruit Alijah Arenas following his car crash. Musselman opened up about the difficult time in Arenas' opening press conference with the Trojans on Tuesday.

Arenas was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma after his Tesla Cybertruck lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in April.

"The day that I was in the hospital with him, he was kinda in and out, but the love that his family had and the care," Musselman said (Timestamp: 0:08). "His perspective is really unique.

"Even before the accident, to be honest with you, when you talk to Alijah, it’s a unique thought process how he views life, how he views the game of basketball and how he views his teammates."

Arenas opened up about how he is doing now, two months after the crash.

"I've been good," Arenas said. "I've been really getting back into it, especially where I was from and where I am now. I feel like I've gotten a lot better. And then, especially seeing my teammates, it's really motivated me a lot to push forward."

Arenas has the support of his USC team on his side as he continues to heal and prepare for his freshman season.

High School Basketball: McDonald's All American Boys Game - Source: Imagn

What Alijah Arenas brings to USC

Alijah Arenas is a five-star recruit who is taking his talents to the Trojans. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard brings a notable family name and an impressive skill set to USC.

Arenas' father, Gilbert Arenas, was a three-time NBA All-Star in his 11 seasons in the league. His son highlights that basketball expertise runs in the family. The younger Arenas is the No. 13-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN.

He was the first high school boys basketball player in the Los Angeles area to reach 3,000 career points. He was one of 48 players selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Games in April.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: APR 01 McDonald's All American Boys Game - Source: Getty

Arenas attended Chatsworth High School (Los Angeles, California), just 35 miles from USC. He will be a hometown hero for the Trojans, bringing an inspiring story of resilience to the team. Arenas will aim to bounce back from his tragic accident and be an immediate difference-maker at USC.

